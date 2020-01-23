Global  

Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 03:55s - Published < > Embed
Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition

Would YA Rather: To All the Boys I've Loved Before Edition

Peter K or John Ambrose?

Kitty or Margo?

Join Emily and Kristin as they play Would YA Rather with impossible questions from Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before!

Read P.S.

I Still Love You now: http://j.mp/2SgpE4B Stream To All the Boys I've Loved Before on Netflix now and PS I Still Love You on 2/12!Follow Kristin at Super Space Chick on YouTube: http://j.mp/31kSXXU and Instagram: http://j.mp/2RSWqtO.

Don't forget to like and subscribe to Simon Teen on YouTube!

CONNECT WITH RIVETED BY SIMON TEENWebsite: http://rivetedlit.com/Simon & Schuster Website: http://www.simonandschuster.com/teenTwitter: https://twitter.com/simonteenFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimonTEEN/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simonteen/
