Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L.

Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols!

Release Date: May 15, 2020 Spiral (also known as Spiral: From The Book of Saw) is a horror movie.

The film will serve as the ninth installment in the Saw franchise.

The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, from a screenplay by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, based on a story by Chris Rock.

The film stars Rock, Samuel L.

Jackson, Max Minghella, and Marisol Nichols.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TobyTobyboy57

Young Sinatra 🇬🇾🇹🇹 RT @SamuelLJackson: Awww Muthha Fhukkazz, Get Ready! A new game begins! Introducing #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw - In theaters May 15. @sa… 6 seconds ago

burnerjoker

- RT @BroBible: Check out the first official trailer for SPIRAL -- the new SAW movie with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. In theaters May… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fargo Season 4 on FX - Official Trailer [Video]Fargo Season 4 on FX - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the FX series Fargo Season 4 starring Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Jessie Buckley, Ben Whishaw and Timothy Olyphant! Release Date: April 19, 2020 on FX and..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.