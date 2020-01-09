Global  

Auto Expo 2020: From Tata to MG, concept cars to watch out

Three known car makers Tata, MG and Maruti Suzuki has unveiled its electric vehicle concept at the Auto Expo 2020.

This is the second consecutive edition of Auto Expo wherein the vehicle manufacturer has unveiled a concept electric vehicle.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the concept Futuro-e electric SUV concept that will be the foundation of its electric car portfolio during the course of the decade.

The very same time Tata Motors has revived the much-loved Sierra moniker with the reveal of the Sierra EV concept.

Meanwhile, MG showcased the MG Vision I concept car, which is touted as the first 5G smart concept.
