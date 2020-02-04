Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:49s - Published Tammy Snitches & Peter Gets Stitches: The Bachelor Week 5 Recap I The Bach Chat 🌹 Pilot Peter Weber continues his journey on The Bachelor, and we're here to talk about his dates with Sydney and Kelley, the confrontation between Kelsey and Tammy, Sydney and Tammy's fight at the end of the episode, and all of the crazy drama in between. On The Bach Chat, we give out roses to all our favorite and memorable episode moments, such as group date roses, 1 on 1 date roses, as well as to our frontrunners! We'll also be giving a black rose, aka the death rose, to the contestant(s) we think should go home next week. Did you watch this week's episode? Make sure to comment below and let us know who YOU would give your roses to! 0

