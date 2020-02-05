Unarmed Missile Successfully Launches From Vandenberg Air Force Base

The launch was the first of the year, and the first for the base since it became part of the U.S. Space Force.



Recent related videos from verified sources What Does It Mean To Be Quarantined? More than 200 passengers will be quarantined at Travis Air Force base after being evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:57Published 9 hours ago Travis Air Force Base Prepares For Flight Of U.S. Coronavirus Evacuees From China Allen Martin reports on preparations for the arrival of coronavirus evacuees headed to Travis Air Force Base (2-4-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:40Published 14 hours ago