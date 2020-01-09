Golden Apple Award - Jinlin Baker, Red Bank Elementary

Ways to relate to her students.

The special needs teacher tries to motivate, love, and help her kids at red bank elementary.

Her dedication, and passion have earned her this week's golden apple award.

Natural sound: good morning jinlin.

Good morning.

On behalf of food city and news 12 i would like to present to you this week's golden apple teachers award exclamation oh my god really?

Valerie: jinlin is so gentle with the children.

She teaches them from their areas of interest.

If a student loves music that's the way she is going to reach them through music.

If they like stories she's going to read stories that apply to things that they love.

And those are the things that stand out to me from her how she reaches all of her students by the way that they love to learn.

Natural sound: so unexpected.

Oh my look at what i got..

Jinlin: i get to do what i love every day.

And i've been here for 15, 14 years.

Teaching students with multiple disabilities.

And i love it.

Natural sound: ready set... goooooooo!

Jinlin: i've always had a love for kids with disabilities, especially kids that did not have a voice.

And trying to find what they love and what excites them and using that to help them progress as much as they can.

If a kid likes paw patrol then i'm going to gear reading literacy to paw patrol.

If that is what will motivate them.

If they can't lights lights then i'm going to try and find all different light items to teach with.

So, just trying to find what kids love and use that.

Natural sound: it's about to get messy in here are you ready?

Roll your sleeves up it's about to be messy here we go.

Jinlin: i want them to enjoy coming to school.

And i want them to progress as much as they can.

I want their parents to feel like they are sending their child to a safe place; but they are loved.

And i want them to know that they are loved.

