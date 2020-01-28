Global  

Clean Up At Jackson County Park

Clean-up effort after deadly fire.
Filing any charges.

This morning crews will focus on removing more debris from the jackson county park.

This comes more than a week after a deadly fire killed 8 people and left behind massive amounts of debris in the water.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live with a look at what crews will tackle today, sierra?

Part of the park is open now-- but some areas are still closed where crews are working to remove pieces of boats and other debris out of the water take a look this video.

Crews are using a large crane to help pick up large pieces of metal and load it on to a barge.

The e-m-a director says last week was phase one, collecting evidence for investigators.

Now they are in phase two.

The last phase will be making sure the water isn't contaminated anymore.

Victoria crownover/ scottsboro resident "it's a hard job to fix, but i hope that they get it done as soon as possible because this is a big part of the community and it's a really pretty thing with spring and summer coming up."

The entire process could take several weeks.

Another obstacle could come with weather-- if thunderstorms roll in it'll be too dangerous to work.

Reporting live in jackson county sierra phillips waay31



