Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published

A model who tried to streak at the super bowl has been identified

THE MODEL WHO TRIED TO STREAK AT THE SUPER BOWL HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED.

According to Fox News, security tackled a woman at the end of the Super Bowl on Feb.

2 as she attempted to charge the field and streak.

The woman has recently been identified as Instagram model Kelly Kay.

Another Instagram model, Colleen McGinniss uploaded footage to her profiile which showed Kay being escorted off the field, Fox News reported.

Kay confirmed the rumors on Instagram, writing: “Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets.

Thanks @nfl for having me”.

Streaking is the act of running naked through a public area as a prank or statement.

It typically is never successful for those who do it and depending on what is interrupted, it can result in jail time, a hefty fine or both