Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump wins republican caucusPresident Trump won 97% of the vote
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Donald Trump wins republican caucus

Up two.

Senator democrats weren't the only ones caucusing last night.

Republicans did too.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live from des moines to share those results.

Tyler brooke while reporters and the country are anxiously awaiting the results of the democratic candidates... on the side of the republican party... trump wins overwhelmingl y.

According to the iowa gop results he won around 97 percent of vote with william weld and joe walsh á both winning 1 percent of the vote.

Trump took to twitter right away to thank iowans for supporting him.

As for the democratic party... we're still waiting.

Live in des moines ib isabella, thank you.

The next stop for president trump is the new hampshire primary where he's currently leading with 83á percent in the latest polls.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump officials and backers to flood Iowa on caucus day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle...
Seattle Times - Published

Delay in Iowa caucus results spark Democrat frustration; Trump gloats

The Democratic Party's bid to choose a candidate to take on Donald Trump at the Nov.3 U.S....
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SawdyAnd215_

Andrewskiii I dont like Donald Trump and I don’t identify as a Republican , however this whole Impeachment bullshit is a waste… https://t.co/J5emx2ZvoO 52 minutes ago

NAW1961

Nina Wright RT @EpochTimes: President Donald Trump won the Republican #IowaCaucuses with nearly all of the votes on Feb. 3. Results showed Trump winni… 55 minutes ago

WandaRufin

Wanda Rufin Donald Trump Wins Republican Iowa Caucuses with 97% of the Vote https://t.co/4sj7VCrZQP via @BreitbartNews 1 hour ago

JoanHathaway

JoanHathaway Donald Trump Wins Republican Iowa Caucuses with 97% of the Vote RECORD TURNOUT! https://t.co/qvQTEsSXTT 2 hours ago

MikeBryan1

GRRiverRat RT @ouchinagirl: Pres.@realDonaldTrump wins the #IowaCauscus by 97.1% to 2.9% - w/100% backing in some counties https://t.co/tuZ8xzMSdU [email protected]… 2 hours ago

joelhitchcock

Joel Hitchcock RT @business: In the most anti-climactic result of the night, Donald Trump has won the Republican caucus in Iowa https://t.co/7RtSaVOOD0 3 hours ago

Zamboni34532

Timb Donald Trump Wins Republican Iowa Caucuses with 97% of the Vote https://t.co/YaSlBr5tPI via @BreitbartNews 3 hours ago

peterAmerica123

Peter RT @2_Firebaugh: Donald Trump Wins Republican Iowa Caucuses with 97% of the Vote https://t.co/mBEo4zHTwg via @BreitbartNews 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:25Published

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union [Video]House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union

House Democrats Boycott Donald Trump’s State of the Union On Feb. 4, President Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address to Congress. In an act of protest, a number of Democrats..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.