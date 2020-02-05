Global  

President Donald Trump Uses 2020 SOTU To Reunite Military Family

President Donald Trump Uses 2020 SOTU To Reunite Military Family

President Donald Trump Uses 2020 SOTU To Reunite Military Family

&quot;Tonight, we have a very special surprise.

I am thrilled to inform you that your husband is back from deployment.

He is here with us tonight, and we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.&quot;
