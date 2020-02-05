Global  

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Behind the Magic

Check out this Industrial Light & Magic special effects vignette for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E.

Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher and Ian McDiarmid!

Release Date: December 20, 2019 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (also known as Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker) is an epic space-opera movie produced, co-written and directed by J.

J.

Abrams. It will be the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, following The Force Awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017), and as such it will be the final episode of the Skywalker saga.

The film was produced by Lucasfilm and Bad Robot Productions and is scheduled to be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.
JJ Abrams breaks silence over Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker backlash - and it's brilliant

JJ Abrams breaks silence over Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker backlash - and it's brilliantAbrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which brought the curtain down on the...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


Kelly Marie Tran Steps Out in Gorgeous Ball Gown For Oscars 2020

Kelly Marie Tran turns heads in her ball gown while arriving at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared - Published


AmiZjediQueen

*Ami Reyna* RT @JarettSays: "Kelly Marie Tran is next" I'll take things JJ Abrams rarely said on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for $100… 3 seconds ago

Vindicator725

Mike C-137 I'm going to watch The Rise Of Skywalker again. It's not one of the best Star Wars movies but I was entertained. JJ… https://t.co/ksBCt18ROq 4 minutes ago

bitwhizzle

kat RT @nowtoronto: @made_nous @Cinesite @SohoVFX @MPC_Film @MR_X_INC @method_studios @normwilner Star Wars: The Rise of Sky Walker is nominate… 6 minutes ago

cinafilm

Cinafilm Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019) - Read 35 Movie Reviews Link: https://t.co/RmsHaygVY1 #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker 7 minutes ago

liberrocky

Sympathy, Empathy, Dignity. RT @AshleyLCarter1: Wow the #Oscars gave Kelly Marie Tran more lines than Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Huh. https://t.co/TuCtC1lww3 11 minutes ago

amickkm

Economics & Politics I hope Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wins at the Oscars. I have only seen a few of the movies nominated, but I s… https://t.co/3r4MVNk1ig 14 minutes ago

tracytran

Tracy Tran RT @RobTornoe: Kelly Marie Tran got more screen time in the Oscars than Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. 17 minutes ago


How Princess Leia Brought Back in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ [Video]How Princess Leia Brought Back in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The latest movie in the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is epic in its battle scenes, speeder chases and lightsaber duels. But one of the biggest challenges for the visual..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:41Published

JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism [Video]JJ Abrams responds to Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker criticism

Director JJ Abrams has responded to the lukewarm critical reception for the latest Star Wars film and said he respects those who did not like it. Abrams took charge of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

