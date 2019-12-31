Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Blue Bell

Blue Bell

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Blue Bell

Blue Bell

Helping us celebrate National Weatherpersons day, nothing beats some delicious ice cream!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Blue Bell

The always changing, and often unpredictable, weather.

Wednesday is national weatherperson's day.

It honors all individuals in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting, and broadcast meteorology.

It also pays tribute to volunteer storm spotters, observers, and others who work in the meteorology field.

To celebrate the holiday, send some good vibes to your weatherperson or c1 3 anyone else working alongside them tone.

Thank you for all he work they do because drivers depend on their forecast.

You know like this weekend can be snowing so we don't know for th driver not so easy that i before we look at forecast and make that call early morning appreciate meteorologist so working on with the changes in the were castanet you know that for you a quick seven-day but t really know with on the nitty- gritty lies is the recognized- year-old welcome you doing today because i see a lovely spring the some of those other you you off was you yearly for my golf the government chocolate chip was year-round the two-step in the, so today that you guys some on my you and when ... i you is penalty you the was and i want to you is you get you will is going to these it is people don't realize that the is and will schools are using actual weather forecast determine things like when ice creams really get to stores one of them should be will you and you is true is all across the country to a destination weddin that we do with all the branche we go to all will station in th basic reveals my human told think you will be doing whole jesus is i live in a coma for six years.

I'm sure we've been another tenures ... a set incredible new question do favorite i'm kind of i like a mall i'll really have you my daughter now schultz's to bring the color card home is green, blue do you is you 40 strings woman was wearing a texas is the course richardson, texas there you singleserve tubs of ice the points i find those anywhere here in london local grocery stores because and all that is because i this is the list now was so should have some of just you know your manager richmond is when i eliminated ice cream on tcp she treats him that



Recent related news from verified sources

Montco biopharm firm's stock surges again on new coronavirus pact

Inovio Pharmaceuticals' stock soared once again Thursday morning after the Blue Bell company...
bizjournals - Published

Why the A229 Blue Bell Hill is named as one of the scariest roads in the UK

If you thought driving in the dark was scary enough, then you're best off avoiding these routes
Folkestone Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BLUE_HEART_13

⚘M⁷⚘ RT @Kpop_Herald: For fiscal 2019, @BigHitEnt is estimated to report 300 billion won (US$252.7 million) in revenue and 100 billion won in pr… 13 seconds ago

DaysiaBot

Daysia's Bot Hoses are blue bell bergamots are mediumaquamarine everything nice is sweet or whatever 3 minutes ago

Dill_Bot

Dill Cipher 🥒 RT @12thMan: Alcohol Availability Extended to Blue Bell Park, Davis Diamond #GigEm | #12thMan https://t.co/7PMQiWMpep 6 minutes ago

EricZernich

Eric Zernich Today’s outlook is a chance for showers and storms and then cooler temperatures later tonight as I enjoy some delic… https://t.co/IMSQW3fGpQ 6 minutes ago

ghostdrive

🔪kethibal (kethy)🔪 @Traylantha i regret picking up a ben&jerry's pint over blue bell yesterday now! 10 minutes ago

BruceKatzFOX8

Bruce Katz THANK YOU: Today is National Weatherpersons day. Cookies By Design and Blue Bell sent a ton of treats to the wea… https://t.co/qX4HDcptCa 10 minutes ago

kylegravlin

Kyle Gravlin A sure sign it's #NationalWeatherpersonsDay, Blue Bell in the newsroom. @JM_Rowell approves. https://t.co/JYt1brkTCB 11 minutes ago

thosloan

Thomas Sloan Check out what I just added to my closet on Poshmark: 1970s Wrangler Blue Bell Blanket Lined Denim Coat.… https://t.co/1YdctGeI7s 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Community Comes to the Aid of a Man Who Had His Bike Stolen [Video]Community Comes to the Aid of a Man Who Had His Bike Stolen

Residents in Montgomery County are coming to the aid of a man who had his bike stolen. He’s so well known in the community they call him their ‘Unofficial’ Mayor. Howard has been riding his bike..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:49Published

What are these celebrities' New Years Resolutions? [Video]What are these celebrities' New Years Resolutions?

BANG Showbiz previously got to have some exclusive chats with music stars at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with SEAT, and we got to find out their New Years Resolutions.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.