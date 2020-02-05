Global  

Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator Of 'MASH', Dies At Age 96

Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator Of 'MASH', Dies At Age 96

Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator Of 'MASH', Dies At Age 96

Actor, writer, director and producer Gene Reynolds, the the co-creator of the television series "MASH", died Monday at his Burbank home.

He was 96.

Katie Johnston reports.
Gene Reynolds, ‘MASH’ Co-Creator and Former DGA President, Dies at 96

Gene Reynolds, ‘MASH’ Co-Creator and Former DGA President, Dies at 96Gene Reynolds, “M*A*S*H” co-creator and former president of the Directors Guild of America, has...
The Wrap - Published

'MASH' Co-Creator Gene Reynolds Dead at 96

Gene Reynolds has sadly passed away at the age of 96, multiple outlets are reporting. The DGA...
Just Jared - Published


