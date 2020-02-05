|
Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator Of 'MASH', Dies At Age 96
|
Gene Reynolds, Co-Creator Of 'MASH', Dies At Age 96
Actor, writer, director and producer Gene Reynolds, the the co-creator of the television series "MASH", died Monday at his Burbank home.
He was 96.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
|
|
