Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau

Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau

Steve McNamara defends Catalans' signing of Israel Folau

Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara has defended his club’s controversial signing of Israel Folau.

McNamara broke his silence and Folau also spoke for the first time since his move to Europe was announced on January 28.

The French club defied the will of both Super League and the Rugby Football League in signing the dual-code international, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May for posting homophobic comments on social media.

Guasch has insisted the Dragons do not agree with Folau’s views and says they signed an agreement with the RFL that any transgression would trigger an immediate termination of the player’s contract and a substantial fine for the club.
