Trump's Best Week Ever

At the start of 2020, President Donald Trump's chances of reelection looked bad. Democrats made a critical series of unfortunate errors. The US economy has shown persistent strength. Now, the President has momentum as he gears up for re-election. The Iowa Democratic caucuses descended into chaos following the botched rollout of an app meant to communicate votes. Trump used Tuesday night's State of the Union address to laud his economic achievements. He also dumped on the Democrats.

Tweets about this Michelle Nappi RT @joshrogin: Trump tonight: “We have perhaps the best relationship we have ever had with China, especially with President Xi.” Pompeo la… 47 seconds ago ThereseD1012 RT @L1Harrell71: Headlines like this one from the #BusinessInsider “Democrats May have handed Trump the best week ever, and given him cruci… 7 minutes ago T RT @SpectatorUSA: "Any future history of the decline and fall of the American Republic ought to include a page or two on the Iowa caucuses… 12 minutes ago Spectator USA "Any future history of the decline and fall of the American Republic ought to include a page or two on the Iowa cau… https://t.co/3G49Jc1851 15 minutes ago Jeancarlo Reynoso This week, Democrats have helped to hand Trump one of his best weeks ever, giving him crucial momentum to win in No… https://t.co/AiFbiodk79 2 hours ago

