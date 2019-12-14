Denver Nuggets Trade Malik Beasley And Juancho Hernangomez 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:29s - Published Denver Nuggets Trade Malik Beasley And Juancho Hernangomez The Nuggets reportedly have traded backup guard Malik Beasley and forwards Juancho Hernangomez and little-used Jarred Vanderbilt.

