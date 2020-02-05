Trump's Best Week Ever

At the start of 2020, President Donald Trump's chances of reelection looked bad.

Democrats made a critical series of unfortunate errors.

The US economy has shown persistent strength.

Now, the President has momentum as he gears up for re-election.

The Iowa Democratic caucuses descended into chaos following the botched rollout of an app meant to communicate votes.

Trump used Tuesday night's State of the Union address to laud his economic achievements.

He also dumped on the Democrats.