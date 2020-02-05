10 Tasty Facts About Nutella (World Nutella Day)

Each jar contains 52 Hazelnuts 2.

Nutella takes up a quarter of the world's hazelnut supply every year 3.

It is sold in 160 countries 4.

Italy loves the spread so much that they put it on a stamp 5.

It's illegal to name your child Nutella in France 6.

It's not healthy due to being made mostly of sugar and palm oil 7.

Thieves stole $20,000 worth of the spread from a parked truck in Germany in 2013 8.

All of the Nutella sold in one year could be spread across more than 1000 soccer fields 9.

Nutella was originally sold in the form of a loaf 10.

War caused chocolate to become expensive, prompting people to stretch their supply with hazelnuts, leading to what Nutella is today