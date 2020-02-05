Global  

Chinese sanitation worker donates cash savings to Center for Disease Control





A sanitation worker walked away after leaving a pile of cash on a police station desk in eastern China to support Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak.


A sanitation worker walked away after leaving a pile of cash on a police station desk in eastern China to support Wuhan during coronavirus outbreak.

In the CCTV video, an elderly man with a sanitation worker's hat put something wrapped in a piece of paper onto the table inside a police station and walked away.

After a police officer opened it and found out it was 2000 yuan (£221) cash, she stood up immediately to chase the elderly man.

According to reports, the 68-year-old man named Yuan Shaowen is a sanitation worker who suffers from heart disease.

Since he has his family members to financially support him, he got a bit savings and wanted to use it to support people who work against the coronavirus.

He left his savings and a paper with a notice reading: "Please pass it to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Wuhan urgently.

Support medical staff."




