Start of Alabama Legislature Session

Happening today -- the alabama legislative session begins in montgomery.

On the table several issues will be up for debate including prison reform a lottery to support education legalizing medical marijuana waay 31's rodneya ross joins us with another proposed bill that hopes to make sure children are not left behind in a vehicle.

I have that proposed bill right here.

It would require daycares to call parents if a child has not been dropped off or reported absent by 9:30 a-m.

If approved it will be called the cash edwin jordan act after an 11-month boy who died in oxford, alabama when his dad forgot him in the car.

If a child hasn't been dropped off or the parent hasn't called, the daycare has the responsibility to call the parent and find out where the child is at.

I talked to a huntsville daycare owner who told me this bill would put a burden on her business because she would have to hire additional staff to be able to make those calls.

I talked to a parent who says this bill simply shouldn't even be up for debate.

"this should be something that's normative.

If a child is not where they're supposed to be whether it's school whether it's daycare or anything else the parent, of course, should be notified."

The daycare owner told me it's the parents responsibility to make sure the child is dropped off or to call in an absence.

She says parents need to be held accountable.

