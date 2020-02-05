Would YOU Win Against a Foot Long Taco?

Global  

It's Tuesday, and I'm about to make you hungry for some local fare!
0
It's tuesday, and i'm about to make you hungry for some local fare!

Vegans looking for a place with more than just salad are about to get what they've been wishing for!

Flourish plan?based eatery is finishing up the final details and are close to opening their doors on red bank road in evansville.

Certified plan?based culinarians, brandie and nick, have come up with some amazing looking dishes like the "almost famous bowl" and cheesy chicken bacon and ranch...but vegan.

You may recognize the name, they had delicious offerings at a few of the markets around town last summer.

Their website is up, complete with a menu that will have you salivating!

The day they open the doors, i'll be sure you know about it.

Did you love "evansville pizza week"?

Then you're going to want to participate in a week long celebration of beef sandwiched between two buns... "evansville burger week" has been announced as beginning march 1st, and running through the 7th.

Expect amazing burger deals, opportunities to get social, and win cool prizes!

Passports will be available the 26th.

And if you've never done a culinary tour...now's the time to get signed up!

Evansville culinary tours just announced a ton of upcoming events including tours of franklin street, new harmony and haynie's corner.

Tickets range from forty five to seventy five dollars a person, and they typically sell out, so don't wait to get your spot.

For lovers of tres reynas who were dismayed by the recent scandal, that partner has left the business, and the family wants fans of their food to know that they were not involved.

They are deeply sorry about what happened and have promised to continue cooking their delicious food.

Want to participate in a food brawl?

Los alfaros' foo?long taco tournament is here!

To enter the competition, purchase a ticket online... that will provide you with a chance to win a gift card and ?

Shirt, pay for the footlong taco (ground beef original) and a bottled water!

There are 3 only more battles left, so sign up or miss out.

That's what's happening in the local food world, if you know something we don't...let us know




