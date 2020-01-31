Organisers launch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

SHOWS: AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (FEBRUARY 4, 2020) (TVNZ - SEE RESTRICTIONS BEFORE USE) 1.

RUGBY OFFICIALS AND NEW ZEALAND PLAYERS POSING WITH RUGBY WORLD CUP TROPHY 2.

WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP TROPHY 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY WORLD CUP ORGANISING COMMITTEE CHAIR, DAME JULIE CHRISTIE, SAYING: "The tournament, and its associated celebrations of rugby and women's sports, will take place over 30 fantastic days, from September 18, to October 16, 2021.

Matches will be played at Waitakere stadium in west Auckland, Northland Events Centre, Whangarei and here at the home of rugby, Eden Park." 4.

NEW ZEALAND HALFBACK, KENDRA COCKSEDGE, GIVING RUGBY BALLS TO KIDS 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND HALFBACK, KENDRA COCKSEDGE, SAYING: "Yeah, I mean, as players that'll be awesome.

I guess that starts this year with the games that we've got, you know, the more people that come to that then hopefully the more that come and support us during the world cup.

Expectations are high and if it can be like the 2011 world cup, that'll be awesome." 6.

KIDS POSING WITH WOMEN'S RUGBY WORLD CUP TROPHY 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD RUGBY CHAIRMAN, SIR BILL BEAUMONT, SAYING: "But also more children, men and women playing the game, I think that's the legacy.

It's a world cup and it shouldn't necessarily predominantly just aimed at the females, we want to capture everyone that's involved in rugby." 8.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2021 ADVERTISEMENT PLAYING ON STADIUM SCREEN STORY: The women's Rugby World Cup tournament dates, locations and branding were revealed on Tuesday (February 4) by World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby.

The final, semi-finals and bronze medal match at the first women's World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere will also be held at New Zealand's largest sports stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 and hosted the 1987 and 2011 men's finals.

World Rugby has high hopes that next year's tournament, which will run from Sept.

18 to Oct.

16, will build on the success of the 2017 edition in Ireland, which set records for attendance and television viewership.

The draw for the tournament will be held later this year when New Zealand, England, France, the United States, Canada, Australia, Wales, South Africa, Fiji will be joined by three more nations to take the total number of teams to 12.