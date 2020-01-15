Nvidia Cloud Gaming + Coronavirus Impacts Hollywood, MWC | Digital Trends Live 2.5.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The impact of Coronavirus is now hitting the box office and Mobile World Congress; Nvidia's cloud gaming service is now available to the masses; The Philips Hue smart lighting system can be taken over; Disney confirms new Marvel series but they aren't coming until August; How can media carve out a niche is the age of information overload with Turbine Labs; The best way to cure jet lag, there's an app for that; The cloud-gaming landscape and how Nvidia will stack up against Stadia, Project xCloud and Playstation Now; Robot bartenders are coming to a pub near you; Training robots with brain waves from people playing video games; A real life, full size Gundam robot; Improving patient reach in clinical trials with Leapcure; and the premier of our latest segment - TBD.