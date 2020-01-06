Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Tax Return

Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Tax Return

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:09s - Published < > Embed
Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Tax Return

Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Tax Return

It's that time of year when everyone is thininking about their favorite topic... taxes!

While taxes aren't fun, there are ways you can reduce the amount you have to pay to the government.

Joining us with important advice as the deadline approaches is Kim Steinbrenner from Steinbrenner Financial Group.

For more information and to work with Steinbrenner Financial Group, call (414) 266-1900 or visit SteinbrennerGroup.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2018-19 tax return deadline: last-minute tips to file by midnight

Which? provides useful tips to file your tax return by midnight and avoid paying a penalty.
Which? - Published

12 tips for buy-to-let landlords filing a 2018-19 tax return

With the tax return deadline fast approaching, our top tips on tax for buy-to-let landlords,...
Which? - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

GoPublicHealth1

A. Campbell-Williams, MPH RT @NPHW: Are you prepared to make the most of #NPHW2020? Check out our toolkits to help promote your NPHW events! https://t.co/h9Ah3Sz45R 36 seconds ago

chalday

Rolf Joho Tips For Reaching Your #FatLoss Goals - Most people like to avoid the truth about their weight and overweight. Th… https://t.co/npyOyfstDB 2 minutes ago

antioxidantinfo

Rolf Joho Tips For Reaching Your #FatLoss Goals - Most people like to avoid the truth about their weight and overweight. Th… https://t.co/ZJwgyPSzOE 2 minutes ago

internetinfos

Rolf Joho Tips For Reaching Your Fat Loss Goals - Most people like to avoid the truth about their weight and overweight. Th… https://t.co/0yscfN8ncT 2 minutes ago

rolfjoho

Rolf Joho Tips For Reaching Your #FatLoss Goals - Most people like to avoid the truth about their weight and overweight. Th… https://t.co/qmxCk5NueN 2 minutes ago

internetinfomed

Rolf Joho Tips For Reaching Your #FatLoss Goals - Most people like to avoid the truth about their weight and overweight. Th… https://t.co/E3xr8x3p4m 2 minutes ago

BBOUFT

BronxUFT RT @NYPD7Pct: Auto Theft Prevention Tips: When leaving your vehicle always remember to close your windows, turn off the ignition and most i… 3 minutes ago

NYPD7Pct

NYPD 7th Precinct Auto Theft Prevention Tips: When leaving your vehicle always remember to close your windows, turn off the ignition… https://t.co/dNKKjN7Kp5 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Does the Child Tax Credit Work? [Video]How Does the Child Tax Credit Work?

How does the Child Tax Credit work? You can take the Child Tax Credit for up to $2,000 for each qualifying child under 17 you claim on your return. The credit is one way you can directly reduce your..

Credit: TurboTax     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.