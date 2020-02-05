Global  

‘Are You Kidding Me?’: Family Gets 55,000 Duplicate Billing Statements In The Mail

An Ohio man said he was “shocked” when he and his wife received approximately 55,000 duplicate billing statements in the mail from a student loan company a few weeks ago.

Katie Johnston reports.
