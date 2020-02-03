Global  

Billie Eilish Has Feared She'll Have a Mental Breakdown

Billie Eilish Has Feared She'll Have a Mental Breakdown Eilish admitted she used to be baffled when she saw pop stars embroiled in "scandals" when she was younger, but after finding fame, she can understand the drawbacks of life in the spotlight and has found herself worried about falling victim too.

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Says Becoming Famous Helped Her Understand Britney Spears' 2007 Breakdown

Billie Eilish is opening up about dealing with fame. In the March issue of Vogue, the 18-year-old...
Just Jared - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roddy Ricch returns to top of 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Roddy Ricch returns to top of 'Billboard' 200

'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial' is No. 1 on the albums chart for a third time.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown [Video]Billie Eilish feared she'd have a breakdown

Billie Eilish worried she would "have a breakdown and shave [her] head" last year and admitted stardom has made her understand the "scandals" she watched pop stars get involved in when she was younger.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published

