Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team

Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team

Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday.View on euronews
Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 28 dead overall

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimeseuronews


Avalanche in Turkey slams into team of rescue workers, at least 17 killed in twin disasters

At least 12 rescue workers were killed and 15 others are believed to be trapped in snow after an...
FOXNews.com - Published


Erum7Ahmed

Erum Sarwat Ahmed RT @VOANews: ▶️ Emergency workers comb the scene where an avalanche buried dozens of other emergency workers, in eastern Turkey. 👉 Avalan… 25 seconds ago

adalita1979

Denise Vonness RT @ABC7NY: Avalanche in mountain-surrounded Turkey town wipes out rescue team; 38 dead overall https://t.co/Gmm3zFEc87 https://t.co/S9Lbtf… 46 seconds ago

ABC7NY

Eyewitness News Avalanche in mountain-surrounded Turkey town wipes out rescue team; 38 dead overall https://t.co/Gmm3zFEc87 https://t.co/S9Lbtf39S4 59 seconds ago

gpkny

gary kahn Avalanche in mountain-surrounded Turkey town wipes out rescue team; 38 dead overall https://t.co/ASRu3fl0Hh via @ABC11_WTVD 2 minutes ago

TopShottaJah

👑Jahraqian King👑 RT @BostonDotCom: Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 38 dead overall https://t.co/JLr8UDJhSU https://t.co/lLxCvdEeW3 3 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica ▶️ Emergency workers comb the scene where an avalanche buried dozens of other emergency workers, in eastern Turkey.… https://t.co/NMUayDBkx3 6 minutes ago

EmergMgt

Emergency Management Avalanche in Turkey wipes out rescue team; 38 dead overall https://t.co/cpWfH4GZqc Rescue team was responding to a… https://t.co/8mImNt8g9O 6 minutes ago

YahooCanadaNews

Yahoo Canada News An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, wiping out a team of rescue workers sent… https://t.co/7lb0EixuOM 7 minutes ago


Second Turkey avalanche leaves dozens of rescue workers dead [Video]Second Turkey avalanche leaves dozens of rescue workers dead

An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. The first avalanche killed five..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

