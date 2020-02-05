Global  

Spiral movie - Spiral From the Book of Saw

Spiral movie trailer HD - aka Spiral: From the Book of Saw Plot synopsis: A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW.

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L.

Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city's gruesome past.

Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game.

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman Writers: Pete Goldfinger, Chris Rock, Josh Stolberg starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, Samuel L.

Jackson, Zoie Palmer release date May 15, 2020
rollandroll77

Guane/-Roll RT @teasertrailer: Spiral - movie trailer --> https://t.co/z7dCbDvGt1 Spiral: From The Book of Saw! directed by Darren Lynn Bousman st… 5 seconds ago

Nico_101G

Tony 101 RT @BDisgusting: [Trailer] Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson Investigate New Murders in 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' https://t.co/AUytH4ma… 19 seconds ago

andysignore

Andy Signore EXCLUSIVE! Guys, I found out the true plot of Chris Rock’s new @Saw movie... Spiral: From The Book of Saw 🍿🔥… https://t.co/QYao9KhLAk 6 minutes ago

teasertrailer

Teaser-Trailer.com Spiral - movie trailer --> https://t.co/z7dCbDvGt1 Spiral: From The Book of Saw! directed by Darren Lynn Bousma… https://t.co/93sKQC2Cmw 9 minutes ago

Shockng

S H ⚡ C K ! RT @Shockng: Spiral Movie, From the Book of Saw has just been announced with a Poster Alert From the look of things the movie features Ch… 10 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 You can’t really blame anyone for being skeptical of the new Saw movie. First of all, its title, Spiral: From the B… https://t.co/IPKsfRY16K 13 minutes ago

sarahsweets83

Sarah .M. RT @palkodesigns: Just learned that there's a new SAW movie coming out that's titled - Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Are we even trying an… 17 minutes ago

Little_Alt_Girl

100% That Witch 🔮 RT @FreddyInSpace: Franchises I love really excite me when I no longer have any idea what to expect from them. This feels like an almost Se… 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Spiral' Official Trailer [Video]'Spiral' Official Trailer

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in a new take on the 'Saw' franchise

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:42Published

Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer [Video]Spiral with Chris Rock - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for Spiral starring Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols! Release Date: May 15, 2020 Spiral (also known as Spiral: From The Book..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:41Published

