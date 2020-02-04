Global  

Bebe Rexha calls out lack of female representation on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Bebe Rexha calls out lack of female representation on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Bebe Rexha calls out lack of female representation on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Bebe Rexha has taken to social media to bemoan the disproportionate amount of men on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.
