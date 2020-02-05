Global  

Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of Europe network

Vodafone says it will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European network following the UK&apos;s decision to limit any role for the Chinese firm in building 5G systems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
