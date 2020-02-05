Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of Europe network 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:56s - Published Vodafone to remove Huawei from core of Europe network Vodafone says it will remove Huawei technology from the core of its European network following the UK's decision to limit any role for the Chinese firm in building 5G systems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.