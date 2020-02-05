Global  

Car Crashes Through Barricades At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade, 2 In Custody

Car Crashes Through Barricades At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade, 2 In Custody

Car Crashes Through Barricades At Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade, 2 In Custody

Two people are in custody after a wild chase in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship parade route.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
