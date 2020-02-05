Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef

Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef

Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 19:58s - Published < > Embed
Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef

Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef

Rich Brian visits the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen to make chicken parmesan with Carla Music.

Can he follow along using verbal instructions only?

Check out the recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/pietros-chicken-parmesan Rich Brian will be performing at Head in The Clouds Music & Arts Festival Indonesia on March 7, 2020 at JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.