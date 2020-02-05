Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bon Appetit - Duration: 19:58s - Published Rich Brian Tries to Keep Up with a Professional Chef Rich Brian visits the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen to make chicken parmesan with Carla Music. Can he follow along using verbal instructions only? Check out the recipe here: https://www.bonappetit.com/recipe/pietros-chicken-parmesan Rich Brian will be performing at Head in The Clouds Music & Arts Festival Indonesia on March 7, 2020 at JIEXPO Kemayoran, Jakarta. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this