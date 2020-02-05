Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'This Is Not The New Kensington I Grew Up In, Folks': Neighbors Scared After Shots Fired At Undercover Officers

'This Is Not The New Kensington I Grew Up In, Folks': Neighbors Scared After Shots Fired At Undercover Officers

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
'This Is Not The New Kensington I Grew Up In, Folks': Neighbors Scared After Shots Fired At Undercover Officers

'This Is Not The New Kensington I Grew Up In, Folks': Neighbors Scared After Shots Fired At Undercover Officers

The investigation continues in New Kensington after someone shot at undercover police officers; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DZee7777

Chip Bayless-Skip Kelly @jujubean117_ I hate it. I grew up in Kensington north philly n we had baggy jeans n large white tees. This tight stuff gotta go 🤢 🤮 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Search Continues For Suspect That Shot At A Police Car [Video]Reporter Update: Search Continues For Suspect That Shot At A Police Car

Police in New Kensington are still searching for a suspect that fired shots at an undercover police car on Tuesday night, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published

Police Searching For Shooter Who Fired At New Kensington Officer [Video]Police Searching For Shooter Who Fired At New Kensington Officer

Investigators are searching for the person who fired shots at an undercover officer, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.