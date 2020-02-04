Global  

Fireball! Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Exploding in the Sky

Fireball! Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Exploding in the Sky

Fireball! Doorbell Camera Captures Meteor Exploding in the Sky

Watch the unbelievable moment a doorbell security camera captures a special type of fireball called a "bolide" outside a home in England.
Doorbell camera captures meteor exploding above sky in Derbyshire

'I was expecting it to be a fox or hedgehog like usual'
Doorbell camera captures huge meteor exploding in sky above UK city [Video]Doorbell camera captures huge meteor exploding in sky above UK city

This is the jaw-dropping moment a doorbell security camera captured a meteor streaking across the sky before exploding in a fireball.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Huge meteor explodes in the sky above Derby [Video]Huge meteor explodes in the sky above Derby

This is the jaw-dropping moment a doorbell security camera captured a METEOR streaking across the sky before exploding in a fireball.Gary Rogers, 52, received a text alert from his security camera..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

