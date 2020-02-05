Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michelle Rodriguez's Super Hero Goals

Michelle Rodriguez's Super Hero Goals

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Michelle Rodriguez's Super Hero Goals

Michelle Rodriguez's Super Hero Goals

The star wants to follow in the footsteps of her co-star Dwayne Johnson and join the DC Extended Universe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yo_VaiLo

Vai Lo This franchise is basically a super hero franchise minus the super hero names and costumes. Also, Michelle Rodrigu… https://t.co/KgIZFuBn3D 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.