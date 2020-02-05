Global  

Penguins Found To Have Same Speech Patterns As Humans

Penguins Found To Have Same Speech Patterns As HumansPenguins and humans have similar speech patterns, according to a new study.
Recent related news from verified sources

Penguins follow same linguistic patterns as humans, study finds

Penguin vocal patterns follow the same principles as human linguistics, new research suggests.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

06OrtJess

Denisse RT @CNN: A team of researchers based in Italy have found "compelling evidence" that African penguins use the same speech patterns as humans… 51 seconds ago

rodrigofernos

Rodrigo Fernos RT @TriversRobert: Laws Originally Found in Human Language now Found in Jackass Penguins. E.g. One-syllable words can be very long, like ‘s… 15 minutes ago

HeatherLang24

Heather Lang RT @KDKA: 🐧TALK LIKE A...PENGUIN?🐧 A new study has found that African penguins have the same speech pattern as human beings! https://t.co/7… 57 minutes ago

