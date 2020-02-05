Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial

Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial

Senate To Vote On Presidential Impeachment Trial

Tuesday night's State of the Union address came on the eve of Wednesday's final impeachment vote, and the chill in the air was obvious from the very beginning.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump impeachment acquittal on track ahead of Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @WPXI: IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: The U.S. Senate is set to vote on whether to acquit President Donald Trump on charges he abused his presidenti… 5 minutes ago

KVRRTV

KVRR TV President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachmen… https://t.co/D3dd1WLfDq 6 minutes ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential i… https://t.co/VLKNOWFtBO 30 minutes ago

ckkbrs

macs RT @starsandstripes: President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachment t… 31 minutes ago

MPR

MPR RT @MPRnews: President Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in America… 41 minutes ago

Average06423287

AverageJoe They tore up The Constitution with their illegal, unwarranted, 2nd hand, change the rules, secret chamber, no Presi… https://t.co/aoYpOaxcwF 44 minutes ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes President Donald Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachmen… https://t.co/xXquRJZB2a 50 minutes ago

CBS_42

CBS 42 President Trump is on the verge of acquittal by the Senate, an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial… https://t.co/2PuFe8Biz5 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial [Video]Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes [Video]Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.