Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cleveland native Charles McGee, one of the last surviving airmen who served in World War II, honored during State of the Union

Cleveland native Charles McGee, one of the last surviving airmen who served in World War II, honored during State of the Union

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:20s - Published < > Embed
Cleveland native Charles McGee, one of the last surviving airmen who served in World War II, honored during State of the Union

Cleveland native Charles McGee, one of the last surviving airmen who served in World War II, honored during State of the Union

Charles McGee is one of the last surviving airmen who served in World War II, plus the Korean and Vietnam wars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hirzelchris

Christopher Hirzel RT @wkyc: WATCH | NASA honors Cleveland native Charles McGee, 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman https://t.co/yJqw88DwxE 13 minutes ago

DesiaAllyJoseph

Desia Ally Joseph @capeandcowell @RepTimRyan Congressman Tim Ryan dishonored another Cleveland native, Charles E. McGee, the last liv… https://t.co/Svf0g3NDwu 52 minutes ago

deedawg134ever

dave RT @clevelanddotcom: During the State of the Union, President Donald Trump honored Cleveland native Charles McGee with a promotion to Briga… 53 minutes ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News WATCH | NASA honors Cleveland native Charles McGee, 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman https://t.co/yJqw88DwxE 1 hour ago

TeeDubYaBee

TaraWBarr RT @wis10: THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! Charles McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions during his tenure in three wars. https://t.co/daUDbY5… 1 hour ago

Momma3455

Momma Sim RT @WTOL11Toledo: CONGRATULATIONS: Ohio native and 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee, who flew more than 130 combat missions again… 2 hours ago

wis10

WIS News 10 THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! Charles McGee flew 409 fighter combat missions during his tenure in three wars. https://t.co/daUDbY5SCP 2 hours ago

cjdjam

Crystal Dandridge RT @lbischoff: Cleveland native Gen. Charles McGee also helped with the coin toss at the Super Bowl on Sunday. 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's State of the Union Speech [Video]Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's State of the Union Speech

Nancy Pelosi Ripped Up Trump's State of the Union Speech. On the eve of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. Speaker Pelosi tore his speech in half just as he concluded with the words, "the best..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

Central Florida lawmakers react to State of the Union [Video]Central Florida lawmakers react to State of the Union

Central Florida lawmakers react to State of the Union

Credit: WESH     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.