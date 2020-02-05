Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince William beats pros at table football!

Prince William beats pros at table football!

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Prince William beats pros at table football!

Prince William beats pros at table football!

The Duke of Cambridge won a game of table football against players from England's top leagues.

Prince William's team included Fran Kirby, Andros Townsend and Adebayo Akinfenwa, and those players won 4-2 against Tony Adams, Ledley King, Scott McTominay and Fara Williams.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William joins competitive game of table football [Video]Prince William joins competitive game of table football

The Duke of Cambridge joins in with a game of table football in Paddington, London. The duke attended the tournament to launch the Heads Up Weekends initiative, using football to start conversations on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.