Prince William beats pros at table football! now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:10s - Published Prince William beats pros at table football! The Duke of Cambridge won a game of table football against players from England's top leagues. Prince William's team included Fran Kirby, Andros Townsend and Adebayo Akinfenwa, and those players won 4-2 against Tony Adams, Ledley King, Scott McTominay and Fara Williams. 0

