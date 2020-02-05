Deserted corridors aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published Deserted corridors aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship A look around the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which after cases of coronavirus were confirmed on board has been put under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this