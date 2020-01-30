Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vulnerable Democrat Doug Jones will vote to convict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most endangered Democrat in this November’s...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •DelawareonlineFOXNews.comTIMENYTimes.com


3 Senate Dems from red states waver on impeachment votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the Senate impeachment trial grinds toward a climax, it remains unclear how...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChristinePura

Chris Pura RT @kramerreport: Hey Alabama & West Virginia: Unless you vote Republican, you get Nacy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, warts, Alzheimer’s and a… 2 seconds ago

cohaylo

Beverly RT @nytimes: A Senate vote on 2 articles of impeachment against President Trump is set for 4 p.m. Eastern. Here's the latest: —Before the v… 3 seconds ago

Rybug2

SD TEXT TRUMP TO 8802 RT @catturd2: Sessions just won his Senate seat back - go ahead and count that one. BREAKING: Democrat Alabama Senator Doug Jones Will Vo… 6 seconds ago

LoLoMead

Lois RT @adriandt31: BREAKING: Democrat Alabama Senator Doug Jones Will Vote to Impeach President Trump — Assuring GOP Pick-Up in the Senate thi… 13 seconds ago

StamperMm

MMStamper RT @mkraju: Sen. Doug Jones, vulnerable Alabama Democrat: “After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is s… 16 seconds ago

johnrho22373087

john rhodes RT @reubing: BREAKING HEADLINE: Alabama Democrat Senator Doug Jones will vote to convict President Trump later today. FUTURE HEADLINE:… 16 seconds ago

Demosteria

Demosteria RT @MrJones_tm: Doug Jones, a Democrat from Alabama who's up for reelection, says he'll vote to convict President Trump on both articles of… 29 seconds ago

DebraColeman4

Debra Coleman RT @mitchellvii: ITS A LOCK. REPUBLICANS PICK UP A SENATE SEAT IN NOVEMBER - BREAKING: Democrat Alabama Senator Doug Jones Will Vote to Imp… 34 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial [Video]U.S. Senate appears poised to acquit Trump after trial

The long days of lawyers arguing for and against the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump are over. Now it is up to U.S. senators from both major parties to present their rationale for acquitting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.