Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:44s - Published Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump for abusing his office and obstructing Congress at the conclusion of the impeachment trial Wednesday.

