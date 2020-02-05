Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Report: Deportees To El Salvador Face Possible Abuse And Death

Report: Deportees To El Salvador Face Possible Abuse And Death

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Report: Deportees To El Salvador Face Possible Abuse And Death

Report: Deportees To El Salvador Face Possible Abuse And Death

Human Rights Watch says at least 138 people have been killed and 70 others severely abused since returning to the country between 2013 and 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MicheleneBerkey

Michelene Berkey Report: Deportees To El Salvador Face Possible Abuse And Death #SmartNews https://t.co/vHfkgVohvh 4 hours ago

Blitzkrieger47

Franz Mittelstaedt RT @Newsy: Human Rights Watch asks Trump administration to "adopt new legal and policy framework" that better considers the realities of th… 8 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy Human Rights Watch asks Trump administration to "adopt new legal and policy framework" that better considers the re… https://t.co/Yt86ZZ9eU9 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.