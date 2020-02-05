Flooding concerns in Amory

In amory voiced their frustration about flooding after heavy rain last month.

W-t-v-a's chelsea brown is live in amory where she spoke with one alderman about potential solutions.

I am at the corner of poplar st and boulevard here in amory.

There's no rain right now.

That is expected to change as we could see rain this week.

Back in the middle of january, these same streets along with much of amory saw major flooding issues.

It even caused temporary road closures.

This video shows just how much water was in people's yards and across the streets here in amory.

Flooding back in january affected much of the town.

I spoke with a few amory residents and business owners about the flooding.

They told me they saw the water come up many times in the past few years.

When the water came up over the road and people drove through the flooded streets.

That actually caused more damage to roads???

This also raised concerns about flood zoning within the city.

Alderman glen bingham told me this week the city will work on inspecting and making recommendations to help fix the flooding concerns.

Live in amory, chelsea brown, wtva 9 news a judge