Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement
Pete Rose Uses
Sign-Stealing
Scandal to Request
Reinstatement Rose asked MLB commissioner
Rob Manfred to remove his name from
Major League Baseball's ineligible list.
The move would allow the
all-time hits leader to be
considered for induction
into the Hall of Fame.
Rose is subject to an infamous lifetime
ban from baseball for gambling on games
as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
"Charlie Hustle," as he is
affectionately known, is a three-time
World Series Champion and holds
numerous league records .
His eligibility to be considered for the
Baseball Hall of Fame remains a contentious
topic among baseball fans.
The 17-time all-star invoked the recent sign-stealing scandal as reason to reconsider his eligibility for the hall.
Rose and his lawyers argue the commissioner's office recently opted not to punish players guilty of major game-changing rules infractions.
As a result, Rose argues
that the league should end
his 30-year ban for gambling.