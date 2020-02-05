Global  

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement Rose asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from Major League Baseball's ineligible list.

The move would allow the all-time hits leader to be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame.

Rose is subject to an infamous lifetime ban from baseball for gambling on games as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

"Charlie Hustle," as he is affectionately known, is a three-time World Series Champion and holds numerous league records .

His eligibility to be considered for the  Baseball Hall of Fame remains a contentious topic among baseball fans.

The 17-time all-star invoked the recent sign-stealing scandal as reason to reconsider his eligibility for the hall.

Rose and his lawyers argue the commissioner's office recently opted not to punish players guilty of major game-changing rules infractions.

As a result, Rose argues that the league should end his 30-year ban for gambling.
Rose uses Astros saga to ask for reinstatement

Pete Rose is again asking commissioner Rob Manfred to take him off the league's ineligible list,...
ESPN - Published


