Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives with Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
A triumphant Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives at the victorious Super Bowl parade hoisting the Lombardi trophy at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday (Febr
A triumphant Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives at the victorious Super Bowl parade hoisting the Lombardi trophy at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday (February 5).




