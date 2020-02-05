Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives with Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives with Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City A triumphant Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives at the victorious Super Bowl parade hoisting the Lombardi trophy at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday (Febr

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt arrives with Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl parade in Kansas City A triumphant Clark Hunt, owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, arrives at the victorious Super Bowl parade hoisting the Lombardi trophy at Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday (February 5).







