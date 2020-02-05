Global  

Madonna Offers to Sublet Apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
In a video uploaded to her Instagram, the pop icon has a simple request for Harry and Meghan.

"Don’t run off to Canada, so boring there."
Madonna offers Meghan Markle, Prince Harry her NYC apartment for sublet post-Megxit: ‘It’s boring in Canada’

Madonna has a proposition for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take...
FOXNews.com - Published

Madonna Offers Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Her Upper West Side Apartment

The Queen of Pop has an offer for the royal couple. Madonna wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to...
CBS 2 - Published


ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Madonna urges Harry and Meghan to leave 'boring' Canada for N.Y.C. https://t.co/zWCNQ1ZHkg https://t.co/wPL2aa65ox 34 minutes ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz #ICYMI #Madonna offers to sublet Manhattan apartment to #PrinceHarry, #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/iQvFdVWL2m #Royals https://t.co/vqvtERghNZ 3 hours ago

officiallibtv

Linda Ikeji Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so they don't run off to 'boring'… https://t.co/wcAgZPF3Kf 5 hours ago

BordeauxRoux

Roux Bordeaux #hollywood_news celebrity news & insider reports. ... Megan Thee Stallion Slams Rumors Claiming That She’s Dating… https://t.co/c2xo82wVYT 5 hours ago

Daniel632121704

Daniele61 RT @billboard: If Canada doesn't work out, Madonna offers her NYC apartment to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle https://t.co/tGn65M9viJ 8 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe #ICYMI #Madonna offers to sublet Manhattan apartment to Harry, Meghan https://t.co/7BXpOblq9V 8 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Madonna Offers to Let Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sublet Her Manhattan Apartment https://t.co/NXHAhnnzOd via @JustJared 9 hours ago

Eloka51

Nnayelugo RT @CityNews: Madonna calls Canada "boring" then offers to sublet her apartment to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, after the royals decide… 11 hours ago


Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry [Video]Madonna offers to sublet her New York apartment to Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan [Video]Madonna Offers NYC Apartment To Harry And Meghan

The Queen of Pop has an offer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published

