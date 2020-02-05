Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study
Homeless US Student Population
Reaches Highest Number in Over
10 Years, Says Study The analysis was done by the
National Center for Homeless Education
and used data from 2017-2018.
It says that over
1.5 million are affected.
Most live with family and friends,
but seven percent are in cars
or empty structures.
The report also says students without
a home suffer greatly with learning.
NYFH's Amanda Clifford, via the BBC The 1.5 million is more than double of
the recorded homeless students from 2004-2005.
The rise can be linked
to increased rents and a
housing shortage in certain U.S. areas.
Economic changes also play a role, which include
many factories shutting down and parents
not able to afford a place to stay.
It is also caused by domestic violence
and the country's recent opioid crisis.
According to experts,
solutions include offering
more affordable housing
for low-income families.
It is also important to provide
those suffering from trauma
with emotional support.
NYFH's Amanda Clifford, via the BBC