Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study

Homeless US Student Population Reaches Highest Number in Over 10 Years, Says Study The analysis was done by the National Center for Homeless Education and used data from 2017-2018.

It says that over 1.5 million are affected.

Most live with family and friends, but seven percent are in cars or empty structures.

The report also says students without a home suffer greatly with learning.

NYFH's Amanda Clifford, via the BBC The 1.5 million is more than double of the recorded homeless students from 2004-2005.

The rise can be linked to increased rents and a housing shortage in certain U.S. areas.

Economic changes also play a role, which include many factories shutting down and parents not able to afford a place to stay.

It is also caused by domestic violence and the country's recent opioid crisis.

According to experts, solutions include offering more affordable housing for low-income families.

It is also important to provide those suffering from trauma with emotional support.

NYFH's Amanda Clifford, via the BBC
