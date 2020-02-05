Trump Delivers Highly Politicized State Of The Union Address

In the most politicized State of the Union address in modern times, both parties appeared to go for broke.

Both democrats and republicans took political theatrics to a whole new level.

To start the evening, President Trump unceremoniously turned his back on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi had extended her hand for a friendly handshake when the President abruptly turned his back to her.

After Trump's speech, Pelosi ostentatiously tore up the speech in full view of the cameras.