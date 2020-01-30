Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally.

The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China.

According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no sign of slowing down.

This brings the global death toll to at least 490 victims. Authorities confirmed an additional 3,156 cases of the virus in Hubei Province, China.