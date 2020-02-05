Global  

Second Turkey avalanche kills dozens of rescuers

Second Turkey avalanche kills dozens of rescuers

Second Turkey avalanche kills dozens of rescuers

Rescue teams had been sent out to find survivors after avalanche hit highway in Van province, killing five people.
Second Turkey avalanche wipes out rescuers

At least 23 people are dead and dozens trapped after another avalanche hit the same mountainside.
Dozens of rescue workers killed in second avalanche in Turkey

An avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, wiping out a huge team of rescue...
Two Avalanches In Turkey Kill Dozens And Injure More Than 50 [Video]Two Avalanches In Turkey Kill Dozens And Injure More Than 50

An avalanche struck Wednesday as rescue workers were responding to an earlier avalanche that occurred late Tuesday.

Second avalanche kills dozens of rescuers in Turkey [Video]Second avalanche kills dozens of rescuers in Turkey

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey have killed 38 people, most of them buried by the second snowslide while working to rescue victims of the first, officials said on Wednesday. Lucy Fielder reports.

